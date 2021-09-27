ANL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
ASC 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.37%)
FCCL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
GGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.3%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-9.2%)
MLCF 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
NETSOL 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-4.06%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.63%)
PAEL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.54%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 158.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.31%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,703 Decreased By ▼ -15.79 (-0.33%)
BR30 22,095 Decreased By ▼ -225.07 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,090 Increased By ▲ 16.52 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's CNOOC seeks to raise $5.4bn on Shanghai bourse to fund projects

  • The domestic fund-raising plan came as US sanctions on CNOOC has forced global investors to exit or scale back investing in the firm
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: China's state-run offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd said it plans to raise up to 35 billion yuan ($5.41 billion) in a new share issue on the Shanghai stock exchange to fund several key oil and gas projects.

The domestic fund-raising plan came as US sanctions on CNOOC has forced global investors to exit or scale back investing in the firm.

CNOOC plans to issue no more than 2.6 billion shares in the Chinese currency, or about 5.82% of company's share capital, the firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Sunday.

"We see the A-share initial public offering as a reasonable move for CNOOC to maintain its fast pace of production growth amid difficulty in overseas financing due to the US sanctions," Daiwa said in a research note.

The funds will be used to finance key projects such as the Payara oilfield in Guyana, its first wholly owned deepwater gas project Lingshui 17-2 and oilfield Liuhua 11-1/4-1, both in the South China Sea.

China's policy to encourage more domestic listing is another driver for this fundraising plan, said a Beijing-based industry official.

CNOOC's Hong Kong-listed shares last traded up 5.7% on Monday at HK$8.53 around 0400 GMT, having gained 14.5% so far this year.

CNOOC Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

China's CNOOC seeks to raise $5.4bn on Shanghai bourse to fund projects

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

German SPD edges ahead of conservatives in vote

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Read more stories