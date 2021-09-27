ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,566
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,238,668
1,78024hr
3.98% positivity
Sindh
455,065
Punjab
428,394
Balochistan
32,849
Islamabad
105,021
KPK
173,023
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Recorder Report 27 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has strongly opposed the move of imposing Regulatory Duty on the export of cotton yarn. According to the Association, it would not only distort the momentum gained in exports after decades but will disturb the continuity of governmental policies for export-led growth.

Abdul Rahim Nasir (Chairman APTMA) who kept silence on Commerce Ministry's idea of RD on export of cotton yarn, has, now said that a certain group with vested interests are busy making unnecessary hue and cry for levying RD on the export of cotton yarn on false pretexts with the intent to agitate the historic high trend of textile exports, roll back investment of more than $ 4 billion and to deprive the country of projected additional 500,000 jobs.

In a statement, he emphasized that cotton yarn is sufficiently available in the country for consumption in the value-added sector for export purposes which is evident from the fact that cotton yarn export has declined in past years, resultantly textiles have achieved historic high exports of 15.4 billion dollars.

Commerce Ministry has claimed that Pakistan exported cotton yarn, worth $ 1 billion in FY 2020-21.

Cotton yarn export: MoC says ready to support RD imposition?

However, APTMA is of the view that cotton yarn exports have decreased by 25% in quantitative terms from 0.522 million tons (FY19) to 0.390 million tons (FY21) and 26% in value terms. Exports of cotton yarn in FY21 have decreased by 5% in quantitative terms while value has increased by 3% as compared to FY20.

According to PBS data, over the last four years, cotton yarn exports are on a declining trend both in quantity and value terms. It showed that cotton yarn produced domestically is being used in the value-added sector which is evident from exports figures. The exports of the value-added sector have shown remarkable growth during FY21, registering 32% in the towel, 19% in garments, 37% in knitwear, and 29% in bed wear exports.

APTMA opposes ECC decision

The textile exports have increased by 23% in FY21 while registering 29% growth in the first two months of the current fiscal year. In August 2021, textile exports have registered a growth of 45% over the same period last year. Instead of considering any idea to impose RD on cotton yarn export, there is an urgent need to ensure the supply of basic raw materials (cotton and MMF) at competitive rates. Domestic production of cotton yarn is about 3.5 million tons and local consumption is 90% for value-added products while only 10% is being exported.

APTMA says that it believes in a free-market mechanism for textile trade all across the value chain. In a scenario, when cotton is short by 6 million bales and polyester is short by 200,000 tons, these raw materials need to be imported to keep the mills operating normally to achieve the textile exports target of $ 21 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

cotton yarn APTMA FY21 Commerce Ministry RD governmental policies export of cotton yarn

Comments

1000 characters

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Israeli troops kill five Hamas activists

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman: Razak Dawood

Shehbaz demands transparency in 2023 general election

PM Imran says KCCDZ will be game-changer for Karachi

Nawaz committed corruption in motorway construction, alleges Fawad

One soldier martyred, two injured in terrorist attack on FC check post in Mach

Taliban ask airlines to resume international flights to Afghanistan

Karachi likely to receive heavy rain with strong winds from Monday, predicts PMD

Read more stories