Afghan fruits: ST exemption greeted

ISLAMABAD: Afghan government has highly appreciated the decision of Pakistani tax authorities (Federal Board of Revenue) for granting sales tax exemption on fresh fruit exports from Afghanistan from September 24, 2021.

In a tweet on Sunday, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Abdul Qahar Balkhi stated: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes this decision and calls for increased trade and transit, and further facilitation between the two countries.

As result of efforts by MoFA of the IEA and through negotiations & agreement aimed at resolving issues of fresh fruit export, the IR of Pakistan has exempted previously levied 17% sales tax on fresh fruit exports from Afghanistan effective Sept. 24, 2021, Abdul Qahar Balkhi added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021