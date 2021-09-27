ANF thwarts hashish smuggling plan

HYDERABAD: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sunday thwarted a bid to smuggle hashish to Mirpurkhas district in a private car and arrested two suspects besides recovering a weapon. The ANF spokesman said a Suzuki Cultus car bearing registration number BHY-215 was stopped near Mirpurkhas Bypass. During the search, 19 kilograms of hashish was found concealed in speakers' compartment in the car, he added.

He said the smugglers were identified as Imran Ali, a resident of Mohalla Baloch Colony, Sanghar district, and Misri Khan Marri, a resident of village Ghazi Khan Marri, Sanghar district.