Shehbaz steps up criticism of govt's economic policies

Recorder Report 27 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan rendered "hundreds of thousands of people jobless."

He was addressing PML-N's Workers Convention in Rawalpindi.

"You (PM) said you would give 10 million jobs but you have deprived hundreds of thousands of people of their livelihoods. The inflation is breaking its previous records. Never ever in the history was the inflation so high. Look at the prices of medicines. They are beyond common man's reach. And then you say 'ghabrana nahin hai' (don't worry). Why not should the people worry?"

The PML-N chief strongly took on the economic, administrative and other policies of PTI government.

"This country has not seen such an incompetent government before," he said, adding that PML-N would come into power again and rid the people of the problems they are faced with, today. Other senior PML-N leaders also addressed the Workers Convention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

