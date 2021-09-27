'New tourist destinations' being set up in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on World Tourism Day said that Pakistan is rich in natural beauty, religious tourism and historical places. Pakistan is the custodian of the world's oldest civilization and culture.

The purpose to observe World Tourism Day is to promote tourism in Punjab. New tourist destinations are being established in Punjab. The Chief Minister said by promoting tourism, government is intended to introduce Pakistan's archaeology to the world. Punjab's tourist destinations have a great attraction for foreign as well as domestic tourists.

Usman Buzdar said that tourism not only promotes local culture but also gives a boost to the national economy adding that promotion of tourism generates employment opportunities for the local people as well.

He said that due attention is being paid on providing missing facilities at tourist destinations across the province. He said that new tourists destinations are being developed throughout Punjab under the integrated tourism policy.

