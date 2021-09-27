ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
E-Kutchery at FBR HQs today

Recorder Report 27 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: As a sequel to E-Kachehries held on monthly basis to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed will hold an E-Kutchery at FBR HQ on Monday (today) to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers.

The complainants will directly interact with the Chairman FBR, who will listen to the complaints of the taxpayers and issue on spot directions for their resolution. Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be looked into.

The FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers. Chairman FBR has already strictly instructed all the field offices to resolve all outstanding issues of taxpayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

