Sindh reports 15 more Covid-19 deaths, 724 fresh cases

KARACHI: As many as 15 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,350 and 724 new cases emerged when 15,565 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,350 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 15,565 samples were tested which detected 724 cases that constituted 4.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,968,044 tests have been conducted against which 455,031 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 425,941 patients have recovered, including 321 overnight. The CM said that currently 21,740 patients were under treatment, of them 21,164 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centers and 541 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 488 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 724 new cases, 250 have been detected from Karachi, including 75 from South, 63 East, 42 Korangi, 37 Central, 17 West and 16 Malir. Hyderabad has 63, Shaheed Benazirabad 45, Sanghar 34, Jamshoro 33, Thatta 32, Kamber 25, Badin and Larkana 21 each, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar 20 each, Shikarpur and Tharparkar 19 each, Sukkur 18, Dadu and Nausheroferoze 15 each, Jacobabad 9, Kashmore and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Ghotki 2 and Sujawal 1.

