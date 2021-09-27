Prices of essential items maintain upward trend in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, cooking oil/ghee, pulses and other have remained 'sky-high' in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

A kilogramme live chicken/meat is being sold at Rs216/ while price of farm eggs also surged up as available at Rs190-200 per dozen in the local market, the survey noted.

Similarly, it was witnessed that cow meat is being sold at Rs 550-600 per kilogramme in the local market, as butchers are openly defying the official fixed rates and charged consumers with artificial prices.

Despite announcement of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) for slashing prices of edible oil/ghee, the survey observed that prices are still on high side as cooking oil/ghee different brand/qualities were available within range of Rs200-250 and Rs 280-300 and Rs 340-360 per kg/litre in the retail market.

However, the shoppers demanded of the government and authorities concerned to take notice of high prices in the local market.

No respite to the inflation-people as prices of sugar have continued to escalate in the retail market as being sold at Rs 110-112/- per kilogramme, the survey said.

Buyers on the occasion asked the government to ensure enforcement of official rates and take action against profiteers.

Similarly, the survey noticed that the price of flour remained high-side in the retail and wholesale markets. A 20-kg flour bag is being sold at Rs1200 while a nominal increase was also witnessed in 85-kg flour sac in the wholesale market.

A noticeable increase in prices of vegetables was witnessed in the local market. As per the survey in the local market, ginger is being sold at Rs450 per kilogramme, garlic at Rs 180-200, onion at Rs70 per kilogramme while tomatoes are being sold at Rs50 per kilogramme.

Green chili is being sold at Rs120 per kilogramme, whereas one-kilogramme lemon was being available at Rs120 per kilogramme in the retail market, the survey said. A one-kilogramme cucumber is being sold at Rs70/- per kilogramme, it added.

According to the survey, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs80 per kilogramme, ladyfinger at Rs100 per kg, kado at Rs80 per kilogramme, tori at Rs80 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs 80-100, cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs60 per kilogramme, new seasonal red-potato at Rs80-90 and other potatoes available within range of Rs50-60/- per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs120 per kilogramme.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160 per kilogramme, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs80-90 per kilogramme.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs 200-220 per kilogramme, white lobiya at Rs200 per kilogramme, big-size white-channa available at Rs140 per kilogramme while small size at Rs120 per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs160 per kilogramme. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kilogramme.

Downward trend in price of tomatoes was witnessed as the commodity is being sold Rs40-50 per kilogramme against the price of Rs60 per kg in the previous week, the survey said. It added, prices of onion remained stable in the local market, as being sold Rs50 per kilogramme, lemon at Rs120, green chili at Rs150 per kilogramme, cucumber at Rs50 per kilogramme.

