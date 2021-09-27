Buzdar hails PM's UNGA speech

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, by giving a comprehensive speech in UN General Assembly's meeting, has recognized himself as a great statesman on global level. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a thorough analysis of the situation of the region. The international community should ensure immediate implementation on PM Imran Khan's proposal to curb Islamophobia.

Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address exposed the sham democracy of Modi Sarkar and Indian extremism. He further stated that PM Imran Khan timely identified a possible human crisis in Afghanistan adding that PM Imran Khan has emerged as the leader of the Muslim Ummah.

Imran Khan's efforts to address the challenges of environmental pollution and other global issues are being recognized globally. According to Imran Khan's vision tree planting in Pakistan will not only eliminate environmental pollution but also safeguard the wildlife as well.

