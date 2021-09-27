ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Exiting coal for good?

BR Research 27 Sep 2021

It's definitely big news that China has pledged to exit coal financing overseas of all sorts, and the world hailed it. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s announcement at the United Nations General Assembly took the world by surprise, but the move was not completely out of the blue. Last year, the Chinese government had suggested that it would like to make its investments abroad ‘greener’. The Chinese environment ministry had also hinted at blacklisting coal power investments abroad back then.

Despite the significance of the pledge to stop funding overseas coal projects, there have been some critical reservations raised by experts and analysts. Will the private sector companies in China follow suit? The majority of the overseas investments are by private Chinese companies. Or will China put a halt to coal projects and investments inside China? Its local coal-fired output is ten times higher than its overseas projects. And its provinces are still planning over 150 gigawatts of new coal projects. And third, what will be the timeline and deadlines? These details are yet to be shared by the largest financier of coal projects overseas.

Nonetheless, China’s major announcement is setting the tone for COP26 to be held in November 2021 in Glasgow, which was already being considered an important year for gauging progress and promises.

How will China’s historic decision affect Pakistan that is among countries with over 10 operating + under construction + planned coal plants with Chinese financing? Chinese companies have been financing and/or building most of Pakistan’s coal plants through CPEC; however, recall that last year the Prime Minister announced that Pakistan will not be approving any more coal power plants in a bid to address the climate change catastrophe. Since then, no new investment has been made in any new imported coal power plants. While its too early to say what’s going to happen to 300MW imported coal power plant in Gwadar whose financial close is under process; but the lead analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has been reported to highlight that projects that haven't yet achieved financial close will struggle to be realized.

