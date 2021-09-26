FPCCI urges NAB to help facilitate business community

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has requested that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should facilitate the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan besides playing its due role to create conducive environment for economic growth in the country.

Director General (DG) NAB should take notice of undue cases against any businessman by any official, and unfair notices issued to businessmen should be withdrawn, he said while speaking to a large gathering of prominent business personalities on the occasion of the visit of Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB Sindh, to FPCCI Headquarters in Karachi.

FPCCI Chief recommended that liaison committee under Deputy Chairman NAB should not be constituted on personalities but instead on persons by virtue of their posts. He said for this matter, any FPCCI President should be made part of it by virtue of his post during his tenure. He added that FPCCI and NAB should work together and help resolve the issues of business community.

Nasir Khan, VP FPCCI, mentioned the issues being faced by the business community pertaining to unavailability and speculative profiteering of industrial plots with the help of concerned authorities.

Adeel Siddiqui, VP FPCCI, pointed out that there are already too many watchdogs for white-collar crimes like FIA, FBR, SECP, etc; and, these agencies should continue to handle the cases of business community. He also mentioned that, due to the fear of NAB's prosecution, ease of doing business atmosphere is being seriously disadvantaged in the country. He said no bureaucrat is ready to take decisions in order to avoid any future NAB inquiries. He added that strong, efficient and transparent land conversion system is required in the province of Sindh. He maintained that the business community is ready to face any inquiries based on merit; but, the hearings must be swift and businessmen should not suffer due to lapses and delays at the end of investigative agencies. He also expressed his concern over cancellation of lease licenses in Sindh and demands of bribes to restore them by some corrupt elements in different departments.

DG NAB, on the occasion, said that no business entity, whose hands are clean, should be terrorized. He said no investments and expansion plans of businessmen should be withheld due to this factor. He said NAB does not divulge into any business's matters unnecessarily and 90% of the cases pertaining to businesses are being dealt by other investigative agencies. He also listened to the individual concerns and welcomed the aggrieved parties to visit his office for detailed discussions.

DG NAB Sindh apprised the audiences of the remarkable performance of NAB in the past three years that have resulted in recovery of approximately 450 billion rupees and that shows that NAB is performing better than any other investigative agency.

However, FPCCI leaders said they look forward to have more such detailed productive and consultative sessions with NAB to resolve all outstanding issues of the business community, to create awareness and to promote their working with the governmental institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021