Pakistan

Commissioner vows support to business community

Recorder Report 26 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh has said that no written orders have been received so far regarding Nasla Tower and any action will be taken only after receiving the court orders.

Addressing a luncheon organized in his honour by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that he was working with Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to revive the sealed cottage industry in Mehran Town.

On the occasion, KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman, KITE CEO Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zaki Sharif, Vice President Nighat Awan, newly elected President Salman Aslam, former presidents Zahid Saeed, Masood Naqi, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Danish Khan, Johar Qandhari, Farrukh Mazhar, Ehteshamuddin, Fazal-e-Jalil, Deputy Commissioner Korangi Saleemullah Odho, DC South Irshad Sodhar and others were present.

Commissioner Karachi said that Korangi Industrial Area has an important role to play in national economy. The role of cottage industry in the national economy is very important. He said 200 projects have been identified where laws and security measures are lacking. He said that efforts were being made in collaboration with the SBCA to revive the sealed industries in Mehran Town as soon as possible so that their employees could continue earning their livelihood. He said that steps were also being taken to repair broken roads in Korangi industrial area. He said that the business community, especially the industrialists belonging to Korangi Industrial Area, are taking all-out steps for beautification of the city and its intersections.

Earlier, KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman thanked Naveed Ahmed Sheikh for his visit to the KATI and said that the transfer of officers to the post of Deputy Commissioner in Korangi was being done frequently which was causing difficulties in administrative matters. He said that the newly arrived officers could hardly understand the problems of the area and the people when they were transferred again.

KITE CEO Zubair Chhaya said that there are about 2 Lakh cottage industries operating in Karachi where 35 to 40 Lakh people are employed. He said the business community was jointly setting up a fund to provide financial assistance to the families of those workers who died in the Mehran Town factory fire incident.

He said that several meetings have been held with Deputy Commissioner Korangi in which he has suggested that to visit the Korangi industrial area and ensure fulfilment of government orders and implementation of security measures. KATI has also appealed to all its members and the industry in the industrial area to increase safety measures at their workplaces.

Former President Masood Naqi said encroachments were causing crime across the city. The administration is also showing negligence on this. Immediate elimination of encroachments from across the city is inevitable, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

