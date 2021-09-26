PIA waiting for Afghan authorities' permission to resume flights to Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines is waiting for Afghan authorities' permission to resume flights to Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif, and other cities as it is only commercial airline that conducted flights from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country.

An official on condition of anonymity said that the PIA received requests from Afghan nationals including employees of multinational companies, the UN workers, and others, who want to repatriate for EU countries, Canada, and the US etc.

A spokesman for the PIA reportedly said that the PIA had received requests from people who wanted to leave Afghanistan but due to uncertain security and administration situation at Kabul airport, the PIA could not resume flights to Afghanistan's capital.

