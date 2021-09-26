3rd CNS Pakistan Hockey Tournament being played

KARACHI: The 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff all Pakistan Hockey Tournament is being played at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi from Sep 21 to 28. On the fifth day of the tournament three matches were played. During the first match of the day, Mari Petroleum Company Ltd defeated PAF by 2-0. Abdul Ishtiaq (GK) of Mari Petroleum Company Ltd was awarded man of the match award for his outstanding performance.

The second match was played between teams of Pak Army and Punjab in which Army defeated Punjab by 08-02 goals. Shahid Ali of army received man of the match award for his outstanding display of skills.

During the last match of the day teams of National Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Navy's team contested against each other in which NBP defeated Pak Navy by 2-1. Abubakar Mahmood of NBP clinched man of the match award for his excellent performance.-PR

