Kashif Mehtab elected TMA chairman unopposed

KARACHI: New office-bearers of Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) have been elected unopposed for the term of 2021-22.

Secretariat of this Association feels pleasure to share that renowned & veteran businessman Kashif Mehtab of M/s Al Karam Towel Industries Private Limited, has been elected unopposed for the chairmanship of TMA for the term of 2021-22 while Umair Umar Virk of M/s Hira Terry Mills Limited, has been elected as a senior vice chairman and Kamran Alam of M/s Tee Zee Textile, elected as a vice Chairman of the Association.

On the occasion of Annual General meeting which was held on 25th September 2021, Feroze Alam Lari along-with members of Central Executive Committee & senior members of the Association congratulated Kashif Mehtab & assured him of their full support and cooperation for him. We all pray for your success & perform remarkable work during your tenor of chairmanship for the entire industry.

Newly elected chairman of the Association expressed that he will try his best to serve the Export Oriented Sector according to the guidelines of my team as well as senior members of the Association.—PR

