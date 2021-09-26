ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Gold climbs on weaker dollar

Reuters 26 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose on Friday due to a subdued dollar and as investors avoided riskier assets because of China’s Evergrande saga, but looming interest rate hikes slowed bullion’s advance.

Spot gold was 0.6% higher at $1,752.22 per ounce by 1507 GMT but still on course to dip over the week, while US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,748.20.

Although gold recovered some ground after Thursday’s 1% fall, OANDA analyst Craig Erlam expected gold to weaken again.

“We’ll see a continuation of the downward trend driven by the Fed’s stance, especially as some of the fears surrounding Evergrande have subsided,” he said.

Gold slid to a one-month low on Thursday on expectations the US Federal Reserve could hike rates. But a weakening dollar index on Friday offered support, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“The Fed has announced that tapering is ahead, the next step is when it’s implemented, that will push real rates even further up, and that should be negative for the gold,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, adding it would cause day-to-day volatility.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday the central bank should start reducing its support for the economy in November and could start raising interest rates by the end of next year should labour markets continue to improve.

A Fed rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Elsewhere, palladium fell 1.3% to $1,958.57 per ounce, and was on track for a third straight weekly decline. Platinum slipped 1.6% to $973.23 per ounce, although the metal was set to rise on the week after two weekly falls.

Silver fell 1.3% to $1,958.57.

