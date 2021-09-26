ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
REAP election: All officials from North, South Zones elected unopposed

Recorder Report 26 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Ali Hussam Asghar, Anwar Mian Noor and Abdul Mateen Agha have been elected unopposed as Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) respectively for the year 2021-22.

Abdul Wahab has been elected as treasurer for the next year while Inamul Haq, Ali Narang, Habibur Rehman and Mian Sabeehur Rehman have been elected as Managing Committee (MC) members from the North Zone while Fuad Garib, Asif Sheikh, Deepak Kumar, Dr. Hafeez and Salman Paracha were among those who have been elected as MC members from the Southern Zone, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

