ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ireland ends compulsory hotel quarantine for travellers

AFP 26 Sep 2021

DUBLIN: Ireland on Saturday stopped its system of mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers arriving in the country, as coronavirus curbs continue to wind down in the Republic. Since late March travellers arriving from a government list of "designated states" have been subject to a mandatory two week hotel quarantine.

On Saturday the Irish government said health minister Stephen Donnelly "announced the removal of all remaining states from the list of states designated for the purposes of mandatory hotel quarantine with effect from today".

In a statement the health ministry said the decision was "based on the latest advice received from the chief medical officer". As well as arrivals from "designated states" with high Covid-19 rates, travellers who failed to comply with entry requirements such as negative PCR tests have also been subject to hotel quarantine since March.

The health ministry said over the past six months nearly 10,300 people have passed through mandatory hotel quarantine. Nearly 600 of those tested positive during their stay, the ministry said.

Donnelly said at its height the system encompassed travellers arriving from some 60 "designated states", peaking with more than 1,000 being held in quarantine in early May. He said mandatory quarantine "was introduced as an exceptional public health measure at a time that our country was contending with the very serious risk of importation of variants of concern".

It "played a central role in protecting the population, maintaining control of the disease and enabling the safe relaxation of restrictions on our economy and society", he added in a statement. Coronavirus has claimed 5,209 lives in the Republic of Ireland according to latest official figures.

But most pandemic curbs have now been lifted in the nation of five million. On Monday Dublin dropped longstanding advice that employees should work from home. The reopening of society has been facilitated by a very high rate of vaccine uptake, with more than 90 per cent of adults now fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus SOPs Ireland COVID19 Health Minister quarantine travellers Stephen Donnelly

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ireland ends compulsory hotel quarantine for travellers

Rules notified: Only 5 mobile devices can be imported for personal use in a year

5G technology: Strategic plan, roadmap being readied: Amin

TY2021: FBR receives over 1m IT returns so far

UN agency warns of ‘imminent’ famine in Afghanistan

Civil Servants Rules: Major penalty of demotion can be subject to maximum of three years: SC

Taliban hang bodies of four kidnappers

At UN, Pakistan hits back at Indian claims, reiterates Kashmir not 'internal matter'

Qureshi briefs UNGA president, UN secretary general about India's human rights violations

ADB’s IED takes a dim view of REDSI programme

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

Read more stories