OIC Contact Group renews commitment to Kashmiri people's struggle

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held an informal meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in which participants discussed efforts of the forum to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle to obtain their legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination.

The meeting was chaired by the OIC Secretary-General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, with the participation of the contact group’s the Member States.

The Contact Group issued a joint statement in which it stressed that the meeting discussed recent developments related to the Kashmir issue.

The forum also discussed efforts of the OIC to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle to obtain their legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination sanctioned by all relevant decisions issued by the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, in addition to decisions of the United Nations and the Security Council since 1948.

Qureshi highlights India's human rights violations in IIOJK, asks OIC to facilitate resolution

A statement posted on OIC's Twitter handle said that "The participants expressed their commitment to continue supporting the Kashmiri people to reach a lasting solution that preserves their dignity & rights. The ministers also prayed for mercy on the soul of the Kashmiri leader, Mr. Ali Gilani."

The Contact Group called for the issue to be highlighted in international forums, especially at the United Nations, as well as to call for immediate action to improve the human rights situation in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the oppressed people of IIOJK were now heavily reliant on the OIC and the Muslim Ummah when it comes to their struggle.

Qureshi asked the forum to increase its efforts in facilitating a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute.