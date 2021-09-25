Over 700,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in last 24 hours: NCOC

Pakistan administered 705,853 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 24 (Friday), with the country reporting 2,060 positive cases as the fourth wave continued to subside.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has so far administered 77,437,397 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive started across the nation.

Overall, 25,493,960 people have been fully vaccinated, while 56,229,450 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the active number of coronavirus cases was recorded below 60,000 for the first time in nearly two months. The active number of cases now stands at 52,042. The total recoveries from the disease have reached 1,157,322, after 10,928 people recovered during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 44,958 tests were conducted out of which 2,060 came out positive.

So far, Pakistan has conducted 19,147,075 Covid-19 tests out of which 1,236,888 came out positive. The national positivity ratio was recorded at 4.58%, while there are 4,267 critical cases.

So far, Sindh has reported 454,510 cases, Punjab (427,583), Balochistan (32,837), KPK (172,766), Islamabad (104,913), AJK (33,990) and GB (10,289).

Moreover, 42 more people succumbed to the virus on September 24, taking the death toll to 27,524.

Out of 27,524 nationwide Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country, Punjab with 12,535 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 7,327 deaths, KPK with 5,488 deaths, the ICT with 910 deaths, AJK with 734 deaths, Balochistan with 346 deaths, and GB with 184 deaths.