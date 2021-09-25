ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,524
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,236,888
2,06024hr
4.58% positivity
Sindh
454,510
Punjab
427,583
Balochistan
32,837
Islamabad
104,913
KPK
172,766
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Isner, Shapovalov win doubles as Team Europe lead Laver Cup 3-1

Reuters Updated 25 Sep 2021

The doubles pairing of American John Isner and Denis Shapovalov of Canada notched up the first win for Team World in the Laver Cup in Boston on Friday with Team Europe heading into the weekend with a 3-1 lead after the opening day.

Isner and Shapovalov defeated German Alexander Zverev and Italian Matteo Berrettini 4-6 7-6(2) 10-1 in the final match, bringing the TD Garden crowd to their feet with the clock minutes away from striking midnight.

Named after Australian great Rod Laver, the three-day team event pits six of Europe's top players against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world with four matches played each day (three singles and a doubles).

Each match win is awarded one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday with the first team to reach 13 points declared winner of the event, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team Europe have won all three editions of the Laver Cup so far and they did not seem perturbed by the absence of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in their ranks for this year's tournament when they jumped to a 3-0 lead in the singles.

The crowd at the indoor arena, used by the NBA's Celtics and NHL's Bruins, were fully behind Team World but their vociferous support was not enough to derail Norway's world number 10 Casper Ruud against big-serving American Reilly Opelka.

With Federer watching from the stands, Ruud neutralised his opponent's booming serves on the hardcourt to win 6-3 7-6(4) as the six feet 11 inches tall Opelka described it as the "slowest condition I have ever played in".

Canada's Shapovalov wins Dubai opener but cool on bubble life

Swiss Federer, who is a co-creator of the exhibition event, is recuperating from a knee surgery he underwent last month but thrilled the Boston crowd by making a surprise trip.

"I got a text from Stefanos (Tsitsipas) saying where I am, he's missing me and he needs me on the team," Federer, who received a warm applause from the spectators at TD Garden, said ahead of the start of the tournament.

"I didn't tell him yet I am coming, so that'd be a surprise."

With the deciding third set a 10-point match tiebreaker at the Laver Cup, Wimbledon finalist Berrettini saved 12 of the 13 breakpoints he faced against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime to rally to a 6-7(3) 7-5 (10-8) win after a two hour and 52-minute battle against his close friend.

Russian world number five Andrey Rublev also had to come back from a set down to beat Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 4-6 6-3 (11-9) as his team swept the singles for a 3-0 lead.

Isner will be back for more doubles duty on Saturday when he teams up with Australian Nick Kyrgios against third-ranked Greek Tsitsipas and Rublev.

Isner will also play singles against Zverev while Kyrgios faces Tsitsipas. U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia will play the other singles match on the second day against Shapovalov.

John Isner Denis Shapovalov Laver Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Isner, Shapovalov win doubles as Team Europe lead Laver Cup 3-1

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

Qureshi briefs UNGA president, UN secretary general about India's human rights violations

NPPMCL privatisation: Debt structure to be aligned through debt-financing from banks: minister

Eligible depositors: DPC enhances guarantee amount to Rs0.5m

Rising CAD a big concern: Regulatory duty will be imposed on EVs, raised on other imported cars

Sindh expresses reservations on approval of ‘one-sided’ IGCEP by CCI

Nepra approves IGCEP 2021-30

Pak-Afghan bilateral trade now in PKR: FBR

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

Read more stories