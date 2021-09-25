Pak-Afghan bilateral trade now in PKR: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified on Friday that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is now being conducted in Pak Rupees.

The FBR has categorically rejected news that there was huge flight of dollars from Pakistan.

It is further clarified that previously the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was carried out in US Dollars but now the same is being conducted in Pak Rupees.

Furthermore, FBR has taken very stringent enforcement measures at the Airports to eliminate the possibility of any such an unethical practice.

Pakistan Customs has made it mandatory for all passengers flying out of the country to undergo a thorough personal scrutiny and 100 percent declaration of currency through an automated process in order to ward off this nefarious illegal activity. This leaves little possibility of the subject undesirable practice, FBR said.

It is most likely that Chairman FBR and Member (Customs Operations) will visit Pak-Afghan border to oversee the functioning of the above mechanism on the ground. It is further reiterated that this transparent and efficient mechanism being adopted at all the airports across Pakistan is facilitating the smooth and easy movement of outbound passengers, thus significantly reducing their time and cost, FBR added.

