Covid-19: Punjab reports 24 more deaths

LAHORE: Out of 14666 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours; Punjab has reported 24 more fatalities and 936 new infections taking the provincial tally of death toll to 12511 and coronavirus cases to 426,639 with overall corona positivity rate of 6.38%.

Out of 24 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 10 were reported from Lahore, three each in Sargodha and Sheikhupura, two each in Faisalabad and Gujranwala and one each in Rawalpindi and Multan taking death toll in these cities to 4928, 335, 157, 1244, 574, 1982 and 894, respectively.

With the recovery of 1399 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 394,023. On the other hand, as many as 2,789 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1146394 showing the recovery rate of 92.8 percent.

As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 214762 cases and 4928 deaths, Rawalpindi 37572 cases and 1982 deaths, Faisalabad 25531 cases and 1244 deaths, Multan 21597 cases and 894 deaths, DG Khan 4959 cases and 190 deaths, Gujranwala 10070 cases and 574 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2976 cases and 364 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7902 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10538 cases and 335 deaths, Sheikhupura 4751 cases and 157 deaths, and Sialkot reported 8587 cases and 246 deaths.

On the other hand, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while talking to the participants of a walk organized for awareness and prevention of dengue at LGH, said that dengue fever has become an important social problem as well as health issue, hence, society must fulfil its responsibilities to control it.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that it is impossible to stop the spread of dengue without cooperation of the people as every citizen will have to accept the responsibility of cleaning their homes and controlling the factors that breed mosquitoes.

