PML-N declines offer of friendly cricket match with PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has turned down offer of PTI-led Punjab government for a friendly cricket match between MPAS of treasury and opposition benches. PML-N leader Rana Mashood said in a statement that they would never play any cricket match with government representatives at Governor House.

The PTI-led government has manifold created problems for the masses and instead of paying their attention to resolve their issues, it is prioritizing other things, he added.

Rana Mashood further said the PTI leaders call us thieves and also inviting us to play a cricket match with them. On the other hand, Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that the politicians also want revival of international cricket in the country.

