Actor Talat Iqbal dies in US

ISLAMABAD: Former senior actor Talat Iqbal has passed away in the United States (US) after a short illness. His family has confirmed the death on Friday. As per details, he was hospitalized in a critical condition in Dallas, US, two weeks back, days after the death of his daughter Sarah Talat earlier this month.

According to the family, Talat's funeral will be held after Jumma prayers in Al Rehman mosque and he will be buried in Dallas graveyard, private news channels reported.

The veteran actor played key roles in several dramas in the 70s and 80s. He also starred in several Pakistani films during his long entertainment career.