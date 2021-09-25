Sindh PA session: Govt criticised over lack of medical facilities in Lyari

KARACHI: Opposition in the Sindh Assembly (SA) on Friday clamoured over lack of doctors and facilities in the state-run maternity home and dispensary in Lyari, but the Sindh government insisted that everything is fine.

MMA's Syed Abdul Rashid told the legislature that the maternity homes and dispensaries run by KMC and DMC are in tatters since no doctors and technical staff are willing to join the healthcare facilities to serve the public of Lyari.

Arguing his call of attention notice, he said that the medical facilities in District South of Karachi are giving a poor look with housing astray dogs during night. He asked the Sindh government to pay a visit to the abandoned facilities.

In reply, Parliamentary Secretary on Local Government, Saleem Baloch brushed off the opposition clamour, insisting that things are normal.

Supporting his claim, he said the Southern District of the city had five dispensaries and a primary healthcare centre that the KMC administers.

A doctor and lady health worker provide services to the public, he told the house and added that a total 31 staffers officiate these facilities.

Arif Mustafa Jatoi of GDA inquired from Sindh Information Technology Minister, Taimur Talpur that which Sindh government's departments was making corruption if his was not the one.

The minister was taken aback by the surprising question, saying what kind of question is that. He instead alleged that the Federal Government's ministries were involved in corruption.

The treasury also succeeded with a majority in the house to make an amendment to the Sindh Assembly's rules and procedures despite opposition. The opposition parties protested against the amendment.

