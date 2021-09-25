ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
'Learning & Development Centre' inaugurated by NBP

KARACHI: NBP inaugurated a state-of-art, modern and fully technologically equipped Learning & Development Centre...
25 Sep 2021

KARACHI: NBP inaugurated a state-of-art, modern and fully technologically equipped Learning & Development Centre at FTC Karachi on September 20, 2021 to provide latest and industry driven learning and development opportunities to its employees.

The centre aims to align staff goals and performance with the Banks strategy, objective and needs.

The centre was inaugurated by Arif Usmani, President and CEO National Bank of Pakistan along with Group Chiefs. Speaking at the occasion, Usmani said that NBP is transforming its human capital to be a competitive resource by equipping them with the desired skill set in line with modern banking environment and future challenges.

Asma Shaikh, SEVP & Group Chief Human Resource Management Group said that NBP through this L&D Centre shall support all endeavors to bring professionalism in the management of people through training and development and shall nurture the learning environment amidst a culture of trust.

Learning and Development headed by Saniha Jafri, EVP / Divisional Head L&D is shifting its focus towards need based learning and inclusive culture by employing latest industry practices coupled with cutting edge technology to encourage professional development.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Arif Usmani NBP FTC Karachi Asma Shaikh Saniha Jafri

