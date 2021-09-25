ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Umer Sharif to be transported to US by air ambulance

INP 25 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Ailing legendary comedian Umer Sharif will travel to the United States (US) through an air ambulance on September 27 for medical treatment. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted the air ambulance landing permission.

It will arrive at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Germany at 11pm on September 26 and will depart for the US next morning, carrying Sharif. The comedy veteran has already been granted US visa. The US consulate in Karachi exempted him from being physically present for an interview. On September 16, the Sindh government sanctioned a grant of Rs 40 million for medical treatment of the artist.

