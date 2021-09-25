ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Byco reports Rs8.1bn gross profit in 12 months

25 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (Byco), Pakistan's largest vertically integrated oil refining company, on Friday reported financial results for the year ending June 30, 2021. Despite tough business conditions, the company earned revenue and gross profit of 142.1 billion and Rs 8.1 billion respectively during the twelve months, from Rs 173.8 and Rs 2.9 billion last year.

The net profit climbed to Rs 3.6 billion, or a profit of Rs 0.67 per share, as compared to the year-ago loss of Rs 2.4 billion, or a loss of Rs 0.46 per share. The operational climate for the oil refineries remained challenging during the fiscal year. On one hand, oil prices and oil demand increased, driven by the re-opening of the global economy which gave respite to the oil sector. Oil consumption in Pakistan started to recover to pre-pandemic levels, with Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel witnessing growth.

Byco's efficient management of the crude oil ordering system also had a positive effect on the earnings. On the other hand, the economy continues to feel the effects of Covid-19, and a threat of an economic slowdown driven by a new wave of infections remains. Moreover, the persistent weakness in Furnace Oil consumption continues to pose a challenge.

Byco remains committed to providing high-quality as well as environmentally-friendly fuels to customers while reducing the country's reliance on imported petrol and diesel and saving foreign exchange. In line with this strategy, Byco is upgrading and modernizing its facilities. Byco welcomes the Government of Pakistan's initiative to devise a new Oil Refining Policy in light of the current market conditions.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

government of pakistan High Speed Diesel BYCO Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited

Comments

Comments are closed.

Byco reports Rs8.1bn gross profit in 12 months

Aid to Afghanistan: PM asks UN to mobilise world

ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

NPPMCL privatization: Debt structure to be aligned through debt-financing from banks: minister

Eligible depositors: DPC enhances guarantee amount to Rs0.5m

Rising CAD a big concern: RD will be imposed on EVs, raised on other imported cars

Sindh expresses reservations on approval of ‘one-sided’ IGCEP by CCI

Nepra approves IGCEP 2021-30

Pak-Afghan bilateral trade now in PKR: FBR

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

PM launches digital media development programme for youth

Read more stories