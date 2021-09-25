SC directs SMC to protect Indus river turtles

KARACHI: The Supreme Court Friday directed Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to protect turtles living in the Indus River. A bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed took up the Sukkur's Lab-e-Mehran Park case at the SC's Karachi Registry.

Apex court also dismissed the plea of SMC seeking to hand over Lab-e-Mehran park from irrigation department to it. What has been left in Sukkur? Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the lawyer of Sukkur Municipal Corporation at the outset of the hearing. Dolphins have become precious in Sukkur, while thousands of baby turtles lose their lives while traveling towards canals from the Indus River.

"The Municipal Corporation has utterly failed in giving safe passage to the baby turtles." The bench ordered the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to ensure the safety of the turtles and their breed.

"Sindh government, the municipal corporation should take steps to ensure the protection of the turtles in Sukkur," the SC bench stated in its order.

