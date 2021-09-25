ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 25 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (September 24, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 24.09.2021   VALUE 24.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1208% PA            0.6293% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0945% PA            0.6555% PA
For 12 months          -0.0248% PA            0.8503% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0248% PA            1.3503% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0248% PA            1.6003% PA
For  4 years           -0.0248% PA            1.8503% PA
For  5 years           -0.0248% PA            1.9753% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 24.09.2021   VALUE 24.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1754% PA            0.5746% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1380% PA            0.6120% PA
For 12 Months           0.0106% PA            0.8856% PA
For  2 Years            0.0106% PA            1.3856% PA
For  3 Years            0.0106% PA            1.6356% PA
For  4 years            0.0106% PA            1.8856% PA
For  5 years            0.0106% PA            2.0106% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 24.09.2021   VALUE 24.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3067% PA            1.0567% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2866% PA            1.0366% PA
For 12 Months           0.2461% PA            1.1211% PA
For  2 Years            0.2461% PA            1.6211% PA
For  3 Years            0.2461% PA            1.8711% PA
For  4 years            0.2461% PA            2.1211% PA
For  5 years            0.2461% PA            2.2461% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 24.09.2021   VALUE 24.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1770% PA            0.5730% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1972% PA            0.5528% PA
For 12 Months           0.1877% PA            0.6873% PA
For  2 Years            0.1877% PA            1.1873% PA
For  3 Years            0.1877% PA            1.4373% PA
For  4 Years            0.1877% PA            1.6873% PA
For  5 years            0.1877% PA            1.8123% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

