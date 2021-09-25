Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (September 24, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 24.09.2021 VALUE 24.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1208% PA 0.6293% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0945% PA 0.6555% PA For 12 months -0.0248% PA 0.8503% PA For 2 Years -0.0248% PA 1.3503% PA For 3 Years -0.0248% PA 1.6003% PA For 4 years -0.0248% PA 1.8503% PA For 5 years -0.0248% PA 1.9753% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 24.09.2021 VALUE 24.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1754% PA 0.5746% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1380% PA 0.6120% PA For 12 Months 0.0106% PA 0.8856% PA For 2 Years 0.0106% PA 1.3856% PA For 3 Years 0.0106% PA 1.6356% PA For 4 years 0.0106% PA 1.8856% PA For 5 years 0.0106% PA 2.0106% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 24.09.2021 VALUE 24.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3067% PA 1.0567% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA For 12 Months 0.2461% PA 1.1211% PA For 2 Years 0.2461% PA 1.6211% PA For 3 Years 0.2461% PA 1.8711% PA For 4 years 0.2461% PA 2.1211% PA For 5 years 0.2461% PA 2.2461% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 24.09.2021 VALUE 24.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1770% PA 0.5730% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1972% PA 0.5528% PA For 12 Months 0.1877% PA 0.6873% PA For 2 Years 0.1877% PA 1.1873% PA For 3 Years 0.1877% PA 1.4373% PA For 4 Years 0.1877% PA 1.6873% PA For 5 years 0.1877% PA 1.8123% PA ========================================================

