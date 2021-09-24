ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
TSX retreats on Evergrande fears; set for third straight weekly loss

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.01 points, or 0.21%, at 20,418.92
Reuters 24 Sep 2021

Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday, after three straight sessions of gains, as fears over the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande weighed on investor sentiment.

At 9:46 a.m., the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.01 points, or 0.21%, at 20,418.92, with technology and healthcare stocks leading the decline. The index was on course for its third straight week of losses.

Global equities also fell, hurt by uncertainty around the fate of China Evergrande, which missed an interest payment deadline on Thursday and has entered a 30-day grace period.

Toronto's main index was set to end September in losses after seven months of gains as worries around a slowdown in the post-pandemic economic recovery and concerns over the property developer's potential default rattled investors.

"We've got just some profit-taking after a really strong bounce back later this week," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Toronto index slips on weak data, lower commodity prices

"There's some nervousness heading into earnings season, which starts in another few weeks, as we've had some big misses this week, with Nike last night and those are bellwethers for the global economy"

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.2%. While, the energy group gained 0.7%, a day after hitting an over two-month high.

The heavyweight financials sector, which accounts for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, rose 0.1%, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session.

Highlights

Ballard Power Systems Inc and uranium miner Denison Mines Corp were the biggest decliners on the TSX.

The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and 10 new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and 34 new lows, with total volume of 37.86 million shares.

