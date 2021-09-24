ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

British royal Kate meets new queen of tennis Raducanu

  • She joined forces with Kate for a game of doubles at a special event to celebrate Britain's new tennis champions
Reuters Updated 24 Sep 2021

LONDON: British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, joined Britain's new queen of tennis Emma Raducanu on court on Friday to celebrate the newly crowned US Open Champion's achievement.

Raducanu, 18, shot to fame this month after she became Britain's first female Grand Slam champion for 44 years.

She joined forces with Kate, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, for a game of doubles at a special event to celebrate Britain's new tennis champions.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, who won the men's wheelchair doubles at the US Open, and Joe Salisbury, who won the men's doubles, also met the duchess.

US Open victory yet to sink in, says Raducanu

A keen tennis player herself, Kate called the players' victories "amazing" as she showed off her forehand in a navy tennis outfit for the knock-up at Britain's National Tennis Centre in southwest London.

She is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and often seen in the royal box at Wimbledon.

Raducanu's win, a fairytale run from the qualifying rounds to the US Open, was saluted by Queen Elizabeth.

US Open US Open champion Prince William Emma Raducanu Kate

Comments

1000 characters

British royal Kate meets new queen of tennis Raducanu

FM Qureshi calls for making UNSC more effective, transparent

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

Punjab suspends two health officials over Nawaz Sharif's fake vaccination

KSE-100 falls to an over four-month low, decreases for 6th successive session

Rupee edges near all-time low against the dollar

Pakistan’s NLC commences TIR operations for Turkey, Azerbaijan

Australia's Khawaja sees double standards in Pakistan pull-outs

Pakistan tendering to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Gangster among three killed in Delhi courtroom shootout

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

Read more stories