ANL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
ASL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
FFBL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
FNEL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.87%)
GGL 37.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.1%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
JSCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
KAPCO 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.4%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.99%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-4.87%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.55%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
PTC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
UNITY 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
WTL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.7%)
BR100 4,731 Decreased By ▼ -1.6 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,684 Decreased By ▼ -118.05 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,167 Decreased By ▼ -130.07 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By ▼ -46.17 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Global equity funds see their first outflows in 2021: BofA

Reuters 24 Sep 2021

LONDON: Global equity funds saw their first outflows in 2021 as rising pessimism about US President Joe Biden's spending plans triggered large outflows, while cash, government, debt and gold saw heavy inflows, a weekly round-up by BofA showed on Friday.

At $24.2 billion, global stock funds saw their biggest outflows since March 2020 as investors cut their equity holdings in favour of cash where they ploughed in $39.6 billion of funds, BofA said, citing EPFR data. Bond funds saw inflows of $10 billion.

FTSE 100 recovers 1% on energy, mining stock boost

"Pessimism over passage of the $1 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion build back better Reconciliation caused the second biggest outflow ever from infrastructure funds and largest from consumer funds on a year-to-date basis," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, said in a note.

Global equity funds

