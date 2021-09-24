ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
Fake Covid vaccination entry under Nawaz’s name

Recorder Report 24 Sep 2021

LAHORE: A fake coronavirus vaccine entry using former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name was in earthed in the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) here at the Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital on September 22, which spread alarm among health authorities.

As per the fake entry in NIMS, Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, got his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac at 4:03 pm Wednesday at the said hospital.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department took notice of the incident and wrote a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency asking for investigation in the matter and taking necessary action against the culprits.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also sought a report from the health department concerning the matter, within the next 48 hours. The CM has also directed relevant authorities to take legal action against the officials found guilty.

Moreover, Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital MS moved an application with the area police and requested to lodge an FIR against a vaccinator named Naveed Altaf for being responsible for the fake entry.

