Three-day Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh begins on 26th

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has finalised the arrangements for the three-day 978th Urs of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Data Ganj Bakhsh and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be held on September 26 and 28, respectively.

In this connection, District Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chattha chaired a meeting here on Thursday which was attended by DIG Operations, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed, Data Darbar Administrator and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman said that both the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Data Sahib will be monitored through CCTV cameras.

