PARTLY FACETIOUS: The key difference between messages

“Tarin sahib, and I have great respect for him cause he amongst all the finance ministers we have, had got the ruling party to undertake a third-party audit of its own signature project…and let me emphasize this, not a project associated with the previous administrations but the pet project associated with the Zardis, the pale faced, namely rental power projects…”

“Don’t forget to use the word reportedly, allegedly…”

“Ha, ha, there is no need to be careful - all of them are under the radar of National Accountability Bureau including the whistle blower Tarin, though he was found not guilty as expected anyway what I wanted to say was that Tarin sahib during the Wednesday interaction with the media said that the Prime Minister has trust in him and he ain’t going anywhere…”

“That’s what Reham Khan thought when she received a text message informing her of her divorce…”

“There is no need to get personal.”

“OK, Asad Umar also received a text message firing him as the Minister of Finance…”

“Excuse me, but that was a Whatsapp message. There is a difference between the two.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway The Khan only personally fires those who he is fond of otherwise I heard he uses the service of Azam Khan.”

“Now who is being facetious, anyway I reckon the damned are instructed to resign…”

“Right like Tabish Gauhar. And he took on some powerful enemies – Asad Umar, much resurrected since his dismissal, Ali Zaidi…”

“I wish Gill the Fish alienates these two men so that we can be rid of him and his inane comments.”

“Gill the Fish has many layers of scales and while he presents one set to the media he shows an entirely different set to those who he thinks are worthy of a good grovel anyway going back to Tarin sahib methinks his days are numbered…”

“Why he is toeing the party line, he has backed off from criticizing those who remain in The Khan’s favour, he has…”

“True, true, but when he held a press conference, a junior man, Farrukh Habib, was by his side and not Fawad Chaudhary. I ask you does the Montecito guy, Babar Awan ever address a press conference with Mr Habib? Or any other senior minister that you know of? Even the Interior Minister, a non-party member…”

“Look at the glass as half full…at least Gill the Fish was not by his side?”

“That my friend is a good point.”

