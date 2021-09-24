ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The key difference between messages

Anjum Ibrahim 24 Sep 2021

“Tarin sahib, and I have great respect for him cause he amongst all the finance ministers we have, had got the ruling party to undertake a third-party audit of its own signature project…and let me emphasize this, not a project associated with the previous administrations but the pet project associated with the Zardis, the pale faced, namely rental power projects…”

“Don’t forget to use the word reportedly, allegedly…”

“Ha, ha, there is no need to be careful - all of them are under the radar of National Accountability Bureau including the whistle blower Tarin, though he was found not guilty as expected anyway what I wanted to say was that Tarin sahib during the Wednesday interaction with the media said that the Prime Minister has trust in him and he ain’t going anywhere…”

“That’s what Reham Khan thought when she received a text message informing her of her divorce…”

“There is no need to get personal.”

“OK, Asad Umar also received a text message firing him as the Minister of Finance…”

“Excuse me, but that was a Whatsapp message. There is a difference between the two.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway The Khan only personally fires those who he is fond of otherwise I heard he uses the service of Azam Khan.”

“Now who is being facetious, anyway I reckon the damned are instructed to resign…”

“Right like Tabish Gauhar. And he took on some powerful enemies – Asad Umar, much resurrected since his dismissal, Ali Zaidi…”

“I wish Gill the Fish alienates these two men so that we can be rid of him and his inane comments.”

“Gill the Fish has many layers of scales and while he presents one set to the media he shows an entirely different set to those who he thinks are worthy of a good grovel anyway going back to Tarin sahib methinks his days are numbered…”

“Why he is toeing the party line, he has backed off from criticizing those who remain in The Khan’s favour, he has…”

“True, true, but when he held a press conference, a junior man, Farrukh Habib, was by his side and not Fawad Chaudhary. I ask you does the Montecito guy, Babar Awan ever address a press conference with Mr Habib? Or any other senior minister that you know of? Even the Interior Minister, a non-party member…”

“Look at the glass as half full…at least Gill the Fish was not by his side?”

“That my friend is a good point.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Asad Umar Ali Zaidi Tabish Gauhar finance ministers

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The key difference between messages

Govt refuses to finance KPK motorway project

BoE sees growing case for rate rise as inflation to stay higher

Unclaimed deposits: SBP-BSC given operational functions

Duties, taxes on import of steel scrap slashed

Tax return: FBR clarifies penalty for each day of default

AI, modern means to be used: Nadra to compute indicative income, tax liability

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers allowed to switch over by Nov 1

MoU inked on new JWG on IT industry: China for increased security for its workers: Umar

Women’s inheritance can be claimed during their lifetime: SC

SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Read more stories