Noor Mukadam’s murder case: IHC reserves judgment on bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents

Terence J Sigamony 24 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Thursday, reserved judgment on the bail application of Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee in Noor Mukadam’s gruesome murder case.

A single bench of Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petitions of prime suspect, Zahir Jaffer’s parents – Zakir Jaffer and Asmat.

During the proceeding, Justice Farooq said the case would determine the jurisprudence of the Courts in Pakistan in criminal justice system as the case has been highlighted and published worldwide.

Advocate Shah Khawar, representing Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam, pointed out to the Court that an Ordinance was issued on 18 December 2020, for declaring the Sessions Courts in Islamabad as the Special Court, is still in the field. When the judge inquired whether he likes to delay the trial. Upon that Khawar replied his intention is not to delay the trial, but to highlight the point in order to avert any legal issue in the future.

He, however, contended that the petitioners were closely in contact with the prime suspect – Zahir Jaffer even before and after the murder of Noor Mukadam. There were repeated calls between Zahir Jaffer and his parents on the day of the tragic incident.

The public prosecutor supported the contention of Khawar.

He informed that the challan against the accused has been submitted before the trial court and the charges will be framed soon.

Khawaja Haris, petitioners’ lawyer, submitted though they were in contact with the prime accused, but did not have motive of murder.

He said there is a difference between the statements of the accused.

However, Justice Farooq said CDR and CCTV footage of the incident are on the record, adding; “The persons can lie, but not the machine.”

“Let all be decided through evidence before the trial court,” he further said.

Meanwhile, an Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Ata Rabbani, decided to frame charges against the accused on October 6.

A total of 12 people will be indicted in the case, including Zahir Zakir Jaffer— the key suspect in Noor’s murder—, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, three household staff, Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad, and Jameel, and six Therapy Works employees including Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq, and Samar Abbas.

The six Therapy Works employees, who were granted bail on August 23, also appeared before the Sessions Court. Noor, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

