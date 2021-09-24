Shujaat, Elahi greet Mufti Taqi Usmani

LAHORE: PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaizz Elahi held telephonic contact with newly-elected President Wafaq ul Madaris Mufti Mohammad Taqi Usmani and congratulated him on elected unopposed as Wafaqul Madaris President.

Both termed the election of Mufti Taqi as the President of Wafaq ul Madaris as the indication of betterment of religious institutions (deeni madaris).

Shujaat said that election of Mufti Taqi Usmani will be a source of promotion of religious education in the country and be mean of attraction of new generation towards religious madaris.

