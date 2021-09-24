Sri Lankan Airlines offers ‘partner flies free package’

KARACHI: Sri Lankan Airlines is offering a safe gateway into ‘the heart of paradise’ by extending a special offer for its customers from Pakistan.

The offer “Partner flies free” is available for Pakistani leisure travellers who purchase a double package for the price of one.

Sri Lankan Airlines operates flights to Karachi and Lahore from Colombo since the resumption of travel. Pakistan travellers who are fully vaccinated can now easily travel to Sri Lanka without any quarantine.

According to the latest revived rules, a traveller needs to be fully vaccinated, with the second shot taken at least 14 days before their trip to Sri Lanka. The person will have to get an RT-PCR test done in the hotel.

In the event that the result comes back positive, such a person will be taken to the health care centres that are run by hotels.

Dimuthu Tennakoon, Head of Worldwide Sales and Distribution of Sri Lankan Airlines stated, “Sri Lanka is now open for Pakistan tourists. People need to be fully vaccinated, with the second shot taken at least 14 days before the trip. On arrival, travellers will go to their hotel where the RTPCR test will be conducted. Those who test negative can explore the country freely.”

Travellers who test negative for the Coronavirus will not have to quarantine, but essential covid19 guidelines such as social distancing, use of face coverings, and hand sanitization must be always followed.

Sri Lankan Airlines is introducing bio-bubble vacation packages curated from two nights onwards inclusive of airfare, hotel accommodation, sightseeing venues, customized meal plans, and ground transportation.

Passengers can contact their nearest Sri Lankan Airlines ticket office or Sri Lankan Holidays Franchisee in the city to obtain this amazing offer. This offer is available only until October 31, 2021.

