NCCPL, CDC conduct business continuity management drill

KARACHI: National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) and Central Depository Company (CDC) have successfully completed a business continuity management drill.

The exercise was planned for the most critical business functions to assess the readiness to continue operations in the event of unforeseen situations or emergencies.

The exercise was conducted on the actual operations providing all the critical business services from Alternate Processing Site (APS) throughout the day.

The teams that were working from APS assumed full control of operations and performed all the operational activities remotely.

The main objective of this exercise was to assess if the predetermined Recovery Time Objective (RTO – time window taken to resume the operations) of each business critical functions are met and to assess recovery plan procedures and team members’ readiness for major incidents.

