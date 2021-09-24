KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 32.353 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,245. Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 12.204 billion, followed by

NSDQ 100 (PKR 10.763 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.671 billion), DJ (PKR 2.324 billion), Copper (PKR 1.138 billion), Platinum (PKR. 1.094 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 656.208 million), Silver (PKR 465.987million), SP 500 (PKR 464.859million), Natural Gas (PKR 334.597million) and Japan Equity (PKR 55.285 million). In Agricultural 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.290 million was traded.

