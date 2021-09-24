Hussnain Khurshid elected SCCI chief unopposed

PESHAWAR: Hussnain Khurshid Ahmad, Imran Khan and Javed Akhtar have been elected unopposed as president, senior vice-president and vice-president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) respectively for the next term 2021-22.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission during its meeting held on Thursday. Members of the Election Commission, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abidullah Yousafzai and Haris Mufti attended the meeting.

According to the Election Commission, Hussnain Khurshid Ahmad, Imran Khan and Javed have been elected unopposed as president, senior vice-president and vice-president respectively as no one submitted nomination papers against them.

The newly-elected members of the SCCI will take charge of their office on October 01. SCCI also conducted elections for executive committee recently.

The formal announcement of newly-elected presidents and executive members will be made during the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to be held on September 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021