KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 23, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 523,490,676 272,931,361 14,247,797,385 7,560,863,747 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,739,073,563 (1,812,933,505) (73,859,942) Local Individuals 16,325,431,430 (16,617,503,013) (292,071,582) Local Corporates 7,605,983,561 (7,240,052,036) 365,931,524 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021