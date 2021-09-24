Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
24 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 23, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
523,490,676 272,931,361 14,247,797,385 7,560,863,747
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,739,073,563 (1,812,933,505) (73,859,942)
Local Individuals 16,325,431,430 (16,617,503,013) (292,071,582)
Local Corporates 7,605,983,561 (7,240,052,036) 365,931,524
===============================================================================
