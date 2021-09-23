ANL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-6.63%)
ASC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.26%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.17%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.11%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.73%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-7.78%)
GGGL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-8.09%)
GGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.05%)
JSCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.52%)
KAPCO 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.3%)
MDTL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.85%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.90 (-7.11%)
PACE 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.23%)
PAEL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
POWER 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
TELE 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-7.45%)
TRG 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.01%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -88.48 (-1.84%)
BR30 22,802 Decreased By ▼ -674.49 (-2.87%)
KSE100 45,297 Decreased By ▼ -300.36 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -218.45 (-1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Treasury yields edge higher after Europe foresees rate hikes

Reuters 23 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve opened the door to raising interest rates by as early as next year, a potential move that was reinforced by the Bank of England's outlook on rates and a rate hike by the Norwegian central bank.

The BofE said on Thursday the case for higher rates "appeared to have strengthened," leading interest rate futures to price in a 90% chance that the British central bank would raise rates by February.

Norges Bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from zero and expects to hike again in December, saying a strong recovery in the Norwegian economy made it time to start a gradual normalization of monetary policies. It became the first major central bank to tighten policy since the COVID-19 crisis began.

European Central Bank policymakers, meanwhile, are bracing for inflation to exceed the bank's already raised estimates, paving the way to end to its emergency bond purchases in March, sources involved in the discussion said.

The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes rose 3.1 basis points to 1.362%, but three- and five-year notes rose more quickly as the market repriced the middle part of the curve.

Treasuries steady as investors await possible taper hint from Fed meeting

The five-year note rose above 90 basis points for the first time since early July after the Fed said on Wednesday it would reduce its monthly bond purchases "soon" and half of the central bank's policymakers projected borrowing costs will need to rise in 2022, a more hawkish tilt than in the past.

The target on five-year notes is now around 1% and there will probably be more repricing as the market assesses Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish stance, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings.

"I don't think I've ever seen (Powell) be as emphatic about doing certain things than he was yesterday," di Galoma said. "The central banks are starting to finally get the message that they actually need to tighten. The pandemic's basically over," he said.

After the statement from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed funds market fully priced in a rate hike by January 2023, moving projected rate hikes forward by a month.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 111.1 basis points.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.9 basis points at 0.249%.

The breakeven rate on five-year US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.442%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.292%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The Treasury will auction $14 billion in 10-year TIPS, along with $10 billion of four-week and $25 billion in eight-week bills at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

US Treasury

Comments

1000 characters

Treasury yields edge higher after Europe foresees rate hikes

Stronger-than-expected demand growth led to policy rate hike: SBP governor

International community's aid to Afghan people pivotal: FM Qureshi

Govt keen to make Pakistan self sufficient in food crops: PM

At UN, Boris Johnson highlights PM Imran Khan’s 10 billion tree project

Against USD: PKR crosses 169 again

KSE-100 continues downward slide, loses another 300 points

Turkey president Erdogan says Taliban current actions not inclusive

Heavy downpour with strong winds hit Karachi

Power sector to take centre stage in IMF talks

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

Read more stories