ANL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
ASC 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
BYCO 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
FNEL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
GGGL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
GGL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.31%)
JSCL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.22%)
MLCF 35.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
NETSOL 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.19%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.3%)
PAEL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
POWER 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.11%)
PRL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 45.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.82%)
TELE 19.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.08%)
TRG 170.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
UNITY 34.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.18%)
WTL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.41%)
BR100 4,822 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.01%)
BR30 23,636 Increased By ▲ 159.52 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,812 Increased By ▲ 214.59 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,049 Increased By ▲ 20.06 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Zambian president to meet IMF, World Bank in Washington

  • President Hakainde Hichilema's spokesman, Anthony Bwalya, in a statement issued from New York, did not say when the meetings would take place
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

LUSAKA: Zambia's president is due to meet officials at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, his spokesman said on Wednesday, as the southern African nation tries to secure a lending programme to help it emerge from a debt crisis.

President Hakainde Hichilema's spokesman, Anthony Bwalya, in a statement issued from New York, did not say when the meetings would take place.

In November, Zambia became the first African country to default on its sovereign debt during the COVID-19 pandemic after failing to keep up with payments on nearly $13 billion of international debt. About a quarter of this debt is held by either China or Chinese entities via deals shrouded in secrecy clauses, complicating negotiations for IMF relief.

Hichilema is in the United States for the UN General Assembly. He won a landslide election victory in August, beating incumbent Edgar Lungu, and has pledged to reduce the fiscal deficit, restore economic growth and review mining policies in Africa's second-largest copper producer.

His finance minister said last month securing an IMF programme was critical to restoring creditor confidence and giving the government access to cheaper and longer financing.

Late on Wednesday, the White House issued some details of a meeting between the Zambian president and US Vice President Kamala Harris saying the two agreed to deepen ties on issues like health and pandemic preparedness.

"The vice president applauded President Hichilema's focus on prioritising necessary reforms and his efforts to stabilize and grow the Zambian economy", the White House said.

UN General Assembly Zambia Hakainde Hichilema

Comments

1000 characters

Zambian president to meet IMF, World Bank in Washington

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

Govt releases Rs6bn under DLTL for exporters

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Karachi likely to receive thundershower today, predicts PMD

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Read more stories