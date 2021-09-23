ANL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.21%)
ASC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
BYCO 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
FFL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FNEL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
GGGL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.16%)
GGL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.31%)
JSCL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.22%)
MLCF 35.47 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.37%)
NETSOL 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.19%)
PACE 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.91%)
PAEL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.11%)
PRL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
TELE 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.42%)
TRG 169.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.28%)
UNITY 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.87%)
WTL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.41%)
BR100 4,821 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0%)
BR30 23,614 Increased By ▲ 137.11 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,810 Increased By ▲ 212.88 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,050 Increased By ▲ 20.55 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
New Zealand's Ardern says lockdowns can end with high vaccine uptake

  • New Zealand eliminated COVID-19 last year and remained largely virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in August led to a nationwide lockdown
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday the country should aim for a 90%-plus rate of inoculation, and could drop strict coronavirus lockdown measures once enough people were vaccinated.

New Zealand eliminated COVID-19 last year and remained largely virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in August led to a nationwide lockdown.

With its biggest city Auckland still in lockdown and new cases being reported every day, Ardern said vaccinations will replace lockdowns as the main tool against the virus, allowing authorities to isolate only those who are infected.

"If that rate (of vaccinations) is high enough then we will be able to move away from lockdowns as a tool," she said.

The highest possible vaccine rates will give the most freedoms, Ardern said, adding that the country should be aiming for a 90% plus rate of vaccination.

After a sluggish start to its vaccination campaign, some 40% of adult New Zealanders are fully vaccinated and about 75% have had at least one dose.

Authorities reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1,123.

The Director General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield warned earlier this week that New Zealand may not get to zero COVID cases again.

