ANL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
ASC 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
FFL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FNEL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
GGGL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
GGL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.47%)
JSCL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.22%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.46%)
NETSOL 136.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.04%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.32%)
PAEL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.11%)
PRL 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.93%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
TELE 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.88%)
TRG 170.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.39%)
UNITY 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.87%)
WTL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.41%)
BR100 4,823 Increased By ▲ 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 23,635 Increased By ▲ 158.48 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,825 Increased By ▲ 228.04 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,055 Increased By ▲ 26.47 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY coffee may retest resistance at $1.8660

  • Support is at $1.8335, a break below which could cause a fall into $1.8035-$1.82 range
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: New York December coffee may retest a resistance at $1.8660 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1.8945.

The contract stabilized around a rising trendline. This behaviour suggests a further consolidation above the line or a continuation of the uptrend from the Aug. 2 low of $1.7450.

Support is at $1.8335, a break below which could cause a fall into $1.8035-$1.82 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Coffee cocao

Comments

1000 characters

NY coffee may retest resistance at $1.8660

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Karachi likely to receive thundershower today, predicts PMD

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories