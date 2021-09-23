ANL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.28%)
ASC 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
FFBL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.15%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
GGGL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.58%)
GGL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.46%)
KAPCO 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.85%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.03%)
NETSOL 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.65%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PIBTL 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
POWER 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.6%)
PRL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.77%)
TELE 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-5.39%)
TRG 171.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
UNITY 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
WTL 3.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.36%)
BR100 4,822 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0%)
BR30 23,609 Increased By ▲ 132.56 (0.56%)
KSE100 45,859 Increased By ▲ 262.18 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By ▲ 40.13 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Johnson says Glasgow climate talks 'turning point for humanity'

AFP 23 Sep 2021

UNITED NATIONS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday cast UN climate talks in Glasgow in November as a last chance for humanity as he made a passionate appeal for the world to slash carbon emissions.

In a characteristically colorful speech before the United Nations as he seeks success in Glasgow, Johnson urged humanity not to treat the planet as an "indestructible toy" and warned of irreversible damage from climate change.

"We will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable -- not just for us but for many other species," he told the General Assembly.

"And that is why the Glasgow COP26 summit is the turning point for humanity," he said, using the official name for the meeting of the UN climate body's Conference of Parties.

Johnson backed a goal of the developed world phasing out coal, one of the dirtiest forms of energy, by 2030 and the developing world doing so a decade later.

Pointing to Britain's own track record at reducing emissions while preserving growth, the Conservative leader rejected conspiracy theories often voiced on the political right about the intentions behind climate plans.

"I am not one of those environmentalists who takes a moral pleasure in excoriating humanity for its excess," Johnson said.

"I don't see the green movement as a pretext for a wholesale assault on capitalism."

'Everything to gain'

Johnson hailed a pledge made a day earlier by Chinese President Xi Jinping to end coal financing overseas and urged the world's largest emitter also to end its own growing use of coal.

The 2015 Paris accord set a goal of reducing global warming by two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels with an aspiration to go further and limit the rise to 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

But each nation chose its own way to make efforts and UN scientists say the planet is well off track on the 1.5 goal, the threshold at which the planet is seen as avoiding the worst ravages of climate change including intensifying droughts, worsening storms and widening flooding.

Johnson voiced hope that all countries would emulate Britain's goals, among the world's most ambitious, to cut carbon emissions by 68 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

"We have nothing to fear and everything to gain from this green industrial revolution," he said.

"When Kermit the Frog sang, 'It's Not Easy Bein' Green,' I want you to know he was wrong -- and he was also unnecessarily rude to Miss Piggy."

Boris Johnson

Comments

1000 characters

Johnson says Glasgow climate talks 'turning point for humanity'

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories